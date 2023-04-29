Nura Pain Clinics, a multidisciplinary pain management clinic based in Edina, announced last week that they have merged with Capitol Pain Institute, headquartered in Texas.
This merger allows Nura and Capitol Pain Institute to expand access to care while remaining committed to their mission of treating people living with the most complex chronic pain, a press release from Nura said. Following the merger, Nura will be a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices.
All Nura locations will continue serving patients as Nura Pain Clinics in the Minneapolis market. Future plans include expanding the Nura brand regionally in the Upper Midwest as part of Capitol Pain’s national growth strategy. Nura will continue to offer medication management, physical therapy and behavioral wellness services to patients in coordination with minimally invasive interventions.
Nura – formally MAPS Medical Pain Clinics – was founded in 1995 by David Schultz, M.D., who sought to treat chronic pain with a more comprehensive approach, using high-tech interventional procedures and in-house physical therapy and psychology services, according to the press release.
Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Capitol Pain Institute has clinics and ambulatory surgical centers across the U.S., with a particular focus on advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulator implants.
