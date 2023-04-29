Nura Pain Clinics, a multidisciplinary pain management clinic based in Edina, announced last week that they have merged with Capitol Pain Institute, headquartered in Texas.

This merger allows Nura and Capitol Pain Institute to expand access to care while remaining committed to their mission of treating people living with the most complex chronic pain, a press release from Nura said. Following the merger, Nura will be a subsidiary of the Capitol Pain family of practices.

