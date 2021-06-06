The NOTEable Singers will perform a concert of songs selected by its members.

The concert is 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W 84th St., Bloomington.

The concert, featuring singing and dancing rehearsed through video conferencing, will include “Carry on my Wayward Son,” “Blue Skies,” “Moon River,” “Time Warp,” and “Your Song,”

The women’s chorus is hosting a silent auction through its website to help offset its income loss during the pandemic. And Northstar Tavern of Bloomington will donate 15% of its food sales from 5 p.m. to close to the organization.

Info: noteablesingers.org

