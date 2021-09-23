Normandale Lutheran Church, located in Edina at 6100 Normandale Road, is hosting a bloodmobile in its parking lot in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers 1-6 p.m. Oct. 6.

Those who want to donate will be asked to self-screen prior to arriving. This means no cold or flu symptoms. People who think they may have an active case of COVID-19 should not donate blood. Other guidelines and requirements for donating can be found at trimurl.co/S09CfZ.

Memorial Blood Centers is an organization that relies on help from the community to sustain its blood supply.

To register to donate for this blood drive, visit trimurl.co/nyZDFl.

Load comments