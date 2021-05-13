Normandale Lutheran Church, located in Edina at 6100 Normandale Road, is hosting a bloodmobile in its parking lot in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers 1-6 p.m. May 19.
Those who want to donate will be asked to self-screen prior to arriving. This means no cold or flu symptoms. People who think they may have an active case of COVID-19 should not donate blood.
Other guidelines and requirements for donating can be found at tinyurl.com/2rnxz2x3.
Memorial Blood Centers is an organization that relies on help from the community to sustain its blood supply.
To register to donate for this blood drive, visit tinyurl.com/f39axrhv.
