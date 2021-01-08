Normandale Lutheran Church will host a blood drive through Memorial Blood Centers 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, during National Blood Donor Month.
In addition to donating blood, all donors will receive COVID-19 antibody testing. People that think they may have an active case of COVID-19 should not donate blood.
For donors that test positive on the antibody test, they may be invited to donate a specialty blood product called convalescent plasma.
Registration will be inside the church lobby, located at 6100 Normandale Road.
People who have received a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, such as those from Pfizer or Moderna, may donate immediately after vaccination as long as they are feeling well and all other donor criteria is met. Those who have received an attenuated virus vaccine, such as AstraZeneca’s, must wait two weeks after vaccination in order to donate.
Donors, through January, will receive a voucher for a medium hot or iced coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts and be entered into drawings for $25 Dunkin’ gift cards or free coffee for a year.
