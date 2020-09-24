Normandale Lutheran Church, located in Edina at 6100 Normandale Road, is hosting a blood drive in its parking lot in partnership with Memorial Blood Centers 1-7 p.m. Oct. 21.

Those that want to donate will be asked to self-screen prior to arriving. This means no cold or flu symptoms.

Memorial Blood Centers is in critical need of all blood types right now as they are dangerously low. Anyone with Type 0- is also being heavily urged to donate as everyone can receive that type of blood.

Eligibility for blood donations have also been updated. Many donors who in the past would have been deferred for reasons such as travel, residence, lifestyle and medications within a 12-month span of time may be able to donate blood now. Time spans have been lessened to three months or eliminated altogether.

Guidelines and requirements for donating can be found at mbc.org/donate-blood/guidelines/.

Memorial Blood Centers is an organization that relies on help from the community to sustain its blood supply.

To register to donate for this blood drive, visit mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/49237.

Load comments