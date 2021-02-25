The Normandale Community College Department of Theatre will host streaming presentations of “Too Heavy For Your Pocket” this weekend.
The Bloomington college’s theater department performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-27.
The story takes place in the summer of 1961, as the Freedom Riders civil rights activists are embarking on a journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he’ll have to convince his loved ones, and himself, that shaping his country’s future might be worth jeopardizing his own.
Set during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, two couples must contemplate justice, love and responsibility on their own terms.
Streaming information is available online at normandale.edu/tooheavyforyourpocket.
