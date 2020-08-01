Normandale Community College’s theater department received several national honors from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.
The Bloomington college’s repertory of “The Wolves” and “Colossal” received Outstanding Achievement in Innovative, Inclusive Production Programming and Outstanding Production Ensemble awards.
“Colossal” also received an Outstanding Production of a Play award. Normandale students Joe Crook and Michael Hundevad received honors for Outstanding Choreography and Distinguished Performance by an Actor, respectively, for their roles in “Colossal.” Amanda White, who is a theater instructor at Normandale and the director of “Colossal,” was named a Distinguished Director of a Play.
The national awards are given to students and instructors who are highlighted during regional festivals which took place from Jan. 7 through Feb. 27.
