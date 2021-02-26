The Normandale Community College Sustainability Committee will host a speaker series next week with presentations about lake-friendly lawn care and landscaping for pollinators, birds and buildings.

The Landscaping for Pollinators presentation is 2-3 p.m. Monday, March 1. University of Minnesota Extension Horticulturist Julie Weisenhorn will tell the story of pollinators from a landscaping standpoint and presents options for gardeners to help make the world a better place for the valuable insects.

The presentation, Birds & Buildings: Bird Window Collisions in the Urban Landscape, is noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Using various citizen-science monitoring programs, Sami Nichols, adjunct professor at University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Anoka Ramsey Community College, studied the factors that affect bird-building collisions from both the building and the avian perspective.

Lake-Friendly Lawn Care is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 4. Maggie Reiter, an extension educator for turfgrass at the University of Minnesota, will outline new methods to increase the ecological sustainability of lawns, such as low-maintenance grasses, flowering bee lawns and water conservation strategies.

The presentations will be available through Zoom.

Info: tr.im/ncc321

