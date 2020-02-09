A nonprofit serving the data science and emerging technology community in Minnesota will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a student at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.
The 2019-20 scholarship is being provided by MinneAnalytics, which facilitates the sharing of knowledge and ideas among analytics professionals across business, technology and decision science through industry-specific conferences and educational events.
Normandale received the scholarship in recognition of its engagement in the community and dedication to students taking data analytics courses. The award recipient will be a student who is passionate about a career in data science and has demonstrated engagement in the community.
Scholarships were awarded to 27 colleges and universities in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Normandale and North Hennepin Community College were the only two-year colleges to be awarded the scholarships.
Info: minneanalytics.org
