Four Normandale Community College students have been named semifinalists for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
The scholarship supports high-achieving community college students as they transfer to four-year institutions to complete their bachelor’s degrees.
The Normandale semifinalists are Hiep Chau, Dang Do, Han Do and Insia Kizilbash. Normandale students represented four of the five semifinalist selections from two-year colleges in Minnesota. Normandale was also one of only 27 two-year colleges in the nation to have four or more students selected as semifinalists.
This year’s semifinalists were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,200 applicants attending 180 schools in 35 states.
The scholarship offers unmatched support to community college students seeking to complete their education at top four-year institutions. In addition to financial support, selected Cooke transfer scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from the foundation to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their careers.
Undergraduate scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school funding, as well as connections to a thriving network of nearly 3,000 fellow Cooke scholars and alumni.
Cooke scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service and leadership. Students must be enrolled in community college or a recent alumnus. Scholarship recipients will be announced by early May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.