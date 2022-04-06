Four Normandale Community College students have been named semifinalists for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.

The scholarship supports high-achieving community college students as they transfer to four-year institutions to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

The Normandale semifinalists are Hiep Chau, Dang Do, Han Do and Insia Kizilbash. Normandale students represented four of the five semifinalist selections from two-year colleges in Minnesota. Normandale was also one of only 27 two-year colleges in the nation to have four or more students selected as semifinalists.

This year’s semifinalists were chosen from a pool of nearly 1,200 applicants attending 180 schools in 35 states.

The scholarship offers unmatched support to community college students seeking to complete their education at top four-year institutions. In addition to financial support, selected Cooke transfer scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising from the foundation to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year school and preparing for their careers.

Undergraduate scholars will also receive opportunities for internships, study abroad and graduate school funding, as well as connections to a thriving network of nearly 3,000 fellow Cooke scholars and alumni.

Cooke scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service and leadership. Students must be enrolled in community college or a recent alumnus. Scholarship recipients will be announced by early May.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments