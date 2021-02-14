Normandale Community College President Joyce Ester has been appointed to the Executive Council for the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota.
The Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota is a public-private partnership with the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, working to achieve equity in opportunities and improve the lives of young black, Indigenous and women of color. The Executive Council includes leaders from business, academic, nonprofit and government sectors.
The appointments by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan included two Bloomington residents, Amal Mohamed and Ashley Toledano-Solis, to the Young Women’s Initiative Cabinet, a group of young leaders age 16-24 from across the state that experience some of the greatest disparities in opportunities and outcomes.
“It’s my honor to elevate the leadership of these extraordinary young women from communities across Minnesota,” said Walz. “The best way to ensure that young women have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive is by asking them directly what we can do to improve their community. I look forward to working with the incredible leaders on both the Cabinet and Executive Council to achieve a better, more equitable Minnesota.”
Info: tr.im/ywi
