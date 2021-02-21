Normandale Community College of Bloomington has named a new vice president of administration.
Jill Boldenow will oversee Normandale’s fiscal services, information technology, facilities management and auxiliary services departments. She will also serve on the President’s Senior Leadership Team.
“Jill is a proven leader who has a great deal of experience in shaping strategy and vision for educational institutions,” said Normandale Community College Pres. Joyce Ester. “She has demonstrated success in developing and leading departments in a variety of different areas. We are excited to add Jill’s knowledge and perspective to the leadership team, and we welcome her to the Normandale campus community.”
Boldenow comes to Normandale from Ramsey County Library, where she had served as director since 2016. In that role, she oversaw 102 full-time employees, seven facilities, technology, budgeting and fiscal management, operations, public services, collections and equity policies. She developed and managed a $13 million annual operations budget and a multi-year capital budget. Boldenow also developed a three-year strategic plan, a 10-year facilities master plan and a COVID-19 plan.
Prior to directing Ramsey County Library, she was the director of community and digital services at Saint Paul Public Library and the director of communication and government relations at the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Boldenow holds a bachelor’s degree in film studies and art and a masters of public administration from the University of Minnesota.
