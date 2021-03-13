A Normandale Community College dental hygiene instructor is one of 23 national recipients of the American Association of Community Colleges Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation.
Normandale instructor Stephanie Zarse is among the 23 award recipients. The award, named in honor of a former AACC president and CEO, recognizes individuals making a difference in the classroom. It also recognizes faculty members who have demonstrated passion for students and the classroom, showed willingness to support students inside and outside of the classroom, and gone above and beyond what is required to ensure that students are successful in their academic endeavors.
Normandale is one of 14 colleges nationwide and two in Minnesota to have an instructor receive the award in 2020 and 2021. Last year, history instructor Jack Norton received the award.
Zarse was also one of seven Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees Educators of the Year in 2020.
Zarse will be recognized during a ceremony in May.
