Normandale Community College of Bloomington received concurrent enrollment program accreditation through the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission.
As the nation’s only accrediting body for partnerships that provide high school students an opportunity to take college credit-bearing courses, NACEP’s standards serve as the model criteria for ensuring parity in faculty, course content, student outcomes and support. Receiving NACEP accreditation means an institution has met the nation’s most rigorous standard in concurrent enrollment program development, management and evaluation across multiple, multifaceted program areas.
The commission granted accreditation to 16 concurrent enrollment programs at colleges and universities nationwide this year, bringing the total number of accredited programs across the country to 116, spanning 24 states. NACEP’s accreditation is valid for five years for initial accreditation and seven years for reaccreditation.
Normandale was one of seven two-year colleges in Minnesota to be accredited this year. Minnesota has 24 institutions that have received accreditation through NACEP, 21 of which are state colleges and universities. Minnesota has the highest total of NACEP accredited institutions in the nation.
To earn accreditation, concurrent enrollment programs conduct a self-study, document how their programs adhere to NACEP’s 16 standards, and undergo a rigorous peer-review process conducted by a team of representatives from NACEP-accredited programs, as well as the NACEP Accreditation Commission.
Info: nacep.org
