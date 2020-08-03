Normandale Community College of Bloomington is providing an opportunity to learn about the variety of tree species that are located on its campus.
Biology instructor Bob Barni tagged 25 different tree species throughout the campus. The tagged trees have detailed descriptions of their characteristics and may be located using a Google Maps page.
“Normandale has a variety of different tree species on our campus,” said Barni. “We really wanted to create an opportunity for people to come to campus, enjoy the natural beauty, and learn more about the trees. We hope that this can be an activity that will provoke interest in the various characteristics of different tree species, and that it will give the community an activity to enjoy on our campus.”
Info: normandale.edu/trees
