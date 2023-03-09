Nominations are open for the 20th-annual Edina Heritage Award, which honors a local business, person or neighborhood committed to preserving, rehabilitating or restoring a historical place in the city.

The 2022 award went to Town Hall Station for the renovation that turned the former Wally’s Service Station into a popular restaurant while updating yet preserving the architecture of a full-service gas station. While the gas pumps are long gone, the renovation kept the gas price sign out front and features 1950s-style décor that harkens to the heyday of driving culture and diners.

