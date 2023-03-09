Nominations are open for the 20th-annual Edina Heritage Award, which honors a local business, person or neighborhood committed to preserving, rehabilitating or restoring a historical place in the city.
The 2022 award went to Town Hall Station for the renovation that turned the former Wally’s Service Station into a popular restaurant while updating yet preserving the architecture of a full-service gas station. While the gas pumps are long gone, the renovation kept the gas price sign out front and features 1950s-style décor that harkens to the heyday of driving culture and diners.
Previous winners include a mid-century modern home on Olinger Boulevard, the remodel of an English tudor revival on the site of the original Henry Brown farmhouse, Savory’s Garden nursery, Southdale Center, Convention Grill, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Edina Theatre for its iconic sign.
The Heritage Award, given by the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission, was established in 2003 to showcase local preservation activity happening on Edina properties. Any individual, company or organization is eligible for the award, including non-residents, but the historic property or resource must be located in Edina. Current members of the Heritage Preservation Commission and past recipients are not eligible for the award.
Award nominations are due 4:30 p.m. March 31. Nominations can be submitted online at EdinaMN.gov/HeritageAward. Submissions must include the address of the heritage resource; description of its preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; and the name and address of the owner (if applicable). A photo should also be included. Entries can also be mailed to Edina Heritage Award, Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424.
The award will be presented at the Edina City Council meeting during National Preservation Month in May.
