The Edina Crime Prevention Fund has begun accepting nominations for the 2021 Mike Siitari Officer of the Year Award.
Every year, the fund honors an Edina police officer who has gone “above and beyond” while on duty, according to a city press release.
City staff and members of the community are urged to nominate an Edina officer who they believe provided exception service last year. Officers eligible for nomination are required to be currently on the force for the Edina Police Department.
The fund has been offering the award annually since 2011 to recognize officers. Last year’s award went to Nick Pederson, who joined the department in 2015. The Edina Crime Fund has been a community partner for the department for more than 50 years through support and funds, the news release said.
The Officer of the Year Award was named after Mike Siitari, who was Edina’s police chief from 1999 to 2009. In total, he served 31 years with the department.
Members of the Edina Crime Prevention Fund select winners each year. Past winners have included Darren Davis, Dave Lindman, Jake Heckert Mike Seeger, Mike Lutz, Erik Amundson, Joel Moore and Kevin Rofidal.
To nominate a candidate, community members may submit the name of an officer and write a few sentences describing the nominee’s achievements.
Nominations are due 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Winners will be announced on the Edina Crime Prevention Fund website, edinacrimefund.org, and honored at an Edina City Council meeting. Written nominations for the award can be sent to Julie Norgren at jnorgren@edinamn.gov or the Edina Crime Prevention Fund; Re: Officer of the Year at 4801 W. 50th St.; Edina, MN 55424.
For more information, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
