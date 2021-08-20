Bloomington’s Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for its annual Omar Bonderud Human Rights Award.

Individuals and groups that have shown special efforts to ensure residents of Bloomington have equal opportunities in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services or education are eligible for the award. Individuals and groups that have demonstrated a substantial effort toward educating, winning or preserving equality and justice for protected groups are also eligible.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 27. The awards will be presented during a Bloomington City Council meeting in December. Online nomination forms are available at blm.mn/omar.

Info: 952-563-8733

