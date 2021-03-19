The nomination period for the Edina Heritage Award is now open. Each year, the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission hands out the award to a local business, person or neighborhood for a commitment to preserving, rehabilitating or restoring a historic place in the city.
“May is National History Month, and the city of Edina’s Heritage Award coincides with our national recognition of the important role history plays in our communities,” said Annie Schilling, Heritage Preservation Commission chair. “Edina has very interesting history, and those in our community who take care in preserving our cherished buildings and dwellings deserve to be honored.”
The Heritage Award was established in 2003 to showcase local preservation activity happening on Edina properties. Any individual, company or organization is eligible for the award, including non-residents, but the historic property or resource must be located in Edina. Current members of the Heritage Preservation Commission and past recipients are not eligible for the award.
The 2020 Heritage Award was given to Julie and Doug Baker for their restoration of an English Tudor Revival home on the original site of the Henry F. Brown farmhouse. After purchasing the home in 2015, the Bakers modernized and expanded the living spaces while preserving the character of the house.
Earlier winners include the 44th & France Small Area Plan, Mueller Residence, Johnson/Anton House, Vayda House, Savory’s Gardens, Arthur Erickson House and Southdale Center, to name a few.
Award nominations are due 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 5. Nominations can be submitted online at edinamn.gov/heritageaward. Submissions should include the address of the heritage resource; description of its preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; and the name and address of the owner (if applicable). A photo should also be included. Entries can also be mailed to Edina Heritage Award; Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.; Edina, MN 55424.
The award will be presented at an Edina City Council Meeting during National Preservation Month in May. For more information about the Heritage Award, contact Assistant City Planner Emily Bodeker at 952-826-0462 or ebodeker@edinamn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.