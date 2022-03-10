The city of Edina has opened the nomination period for the Edina Heritage Award.
Each year, the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission gives the award to a local business, person or neighborhood for a commitment to preserving, rehabilitating or restoring a historical place within Edina, according to a city news release.
“Every May we celebrate our past during National Preservation Month. Part of that celebration is honoring those who have taken great care of our historic resources,” Annie Schilling, chair of Heritage Preservation Commission, said in the news release. “Edina honors those amazing stewards of our past with our Heritage Preservation Award. It is our great privilege to award those exemplary Edina preservers of history!”
The Edina Heritage Award, established in 2003, is intended to showcase local preservation activity happening on Edina properties. Any individual, company or organization is eligible for the award, including non-residents, but the historic property or resource must be located in Edina. Current members of the Heritage Preservation Commission and past recipients are not eligible for the award.
Last year’s award went to Steven Suckow and Holly Ziemer for their restoration of a classic Mid-Century Modern home at 5900 Olinger Blvd. Originally built in 1966 by the Lundgren Company, the home was purchased by Suckow and Ziemer in 2008 and restored in 2019. It emphasized classic California-modern designs refined by Joseph Eichler and others, the news release said.
Previous winners include the 44th & France Small Area Plan, the Mueller Residence, the Johnson/Anton House, the Vayda House, Savory’s Gardens, the Arthur Erickson House, Southdale Center, Convention Grill, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, a colonial revival home in the Edina Country Club district, the Coddington House on Blake Road, Edina Morningside Community Church, the historic Sly Farmhouse on Brookview Avenue, the Morningside neighborhood, Edina Cinema for its iconic sign, the Baird House and the Baker Home.
Award nominations are due at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 4. Nominations can be submitted online at edinamn.gov/heritageaward.
The city urges that submissions should include the address of the heritage resource; description of its preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; and the name and address of the owner (if applicable). A photo should also be included. Entries can also be mailed to Edina Heritage Award, Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., Edina, MN 55424.
The award will be presented at the Edina City Council Meeting during National Preservation Month in May. For more information about the Heritage Award, contact Assistant City Planner Emily Bodeker at 952-826-0462 or ebodeker@edinamn.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.