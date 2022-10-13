The city of Edina Human Rights & Relations Commission is accepting nominations for the 2022 Tom Oye Human Rights Award, recognizing individuals or groups in the community whose good work promotes human relations and advances human rights.

“One of the highlights of being a member of the Human Rights & Relations Commission is the honor of awarding a recipient with the Tom Oye Award,” Michael Epstein, chair of the advisory group, said in a press release.

