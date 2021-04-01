Nolan Mains is sponsoring an Easter Bunny and balloon artist at the 50th & France plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Kids will be allowed to admire the Easter Bunny from a safe distance, and will be given one individually wrapped Easter treat bag each.
Registration is required due to limited capacity. Each family signs up for one one-hour time slot. Masks are required. Check-in is located at The Lynhall No. 3945 off Market Street. In the case of rain, the event will take place in the Edina 5-0 Mall.
The Lynhall will also be offering limited-time-only cream egg truffle pops for $2 at its walk-up window.
To register and for more details, go to tinyurl.com/675kwca6.
