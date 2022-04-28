Nolan Mains, the mixed-use development at 50th & France in Edina, was recently refinanced for $67 million.
The 100-unit apartment community was refinanced with the help of JLL Capital Markets, part of Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate and investment management services firm. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower and developer, Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties, to secure a Fannie Mae loan, according to a March 16 JLL news release.
The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, which is a Fannie Mae-approved lender.
Nolan Mains was built in 2019 as part of a public-private partnership with the city of Edina. The development has 100 luxury units, two levels of underground parking and an array of retailers, which have gradually filled up spaces in the building’s first floor. Recent openings include Mr. Paul’s Supper Club and the Wilder Brothers outdoor apparel and gear shop.
The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory Team, which represented the borrower, was led by Managing Director Scott Loving and Analyst Will Hintz, the news release said.
“The borrower’s execution of this development from concept to stabilization has been incredibly impressive,” Loving said in the news release. “The property’s unique characteristics, including a valuation per unit that was significantly higher than any other multi-housing property in the market and its total of 16 retail tenants, required a complex refinancing. The borrower achieved multiple goals with the refinancing, including securing long-term, non-recourse debt with a significant interest-only period, while returning a portion the initial capital to its investors.”
