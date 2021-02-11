Nolan Mains will be sponsoring free horse & carriage rides around 50th & France 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in advance of Valentine’s Day. Rides begin at the lobby of the Nolan Mains apartment building, 3945 Market Street. A representative will be outside taking names and numbers, so people don’t need to wait and can shop or grab something to eat. They will receive a text when their ride is ready.
Meanwhile, Flirt Boutique will have a special guest, Jen Knoch, of From Grasse With Love. Knoch imports perfumes from Grasse, France, the world’s supposed perfume capital. She will be at Flirt 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and all day Saturday, Feb. 13. The store will also have a Helen Wang jewelry trunk show all weekend. Helen is an Edina-based jewelry designer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.