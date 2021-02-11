Nolan Mains will be sponsoring free horse & carriage rides around 50th & France 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, in advance of Valentine’s Day. Rides begin at the lobby of the Nolan Mains apartment building, 3945 Market Street. A representative will be outside taking names and numbers, so people don’t need to wait and can shop or grab something to eat. They will receive a text when their ride is ready.

Meanwhile, Flirt Boutique will have a special guest, Jen Knoch, of From Grasse With Love. Knoch imports perfumes from Grasse, France, the world’s supposed perfume capital. She will be at Flirt 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and all day Saturday, Feb. 13. The store will also have a Helen Wang jewelry trunk show all weekend. Helen is an Edina-based jewelry designer.

Load comments