Despite fears, the rioting and looting experienced by Minneapolis and St. Paul over the past week did not spill over into Edina, the city assured residents on its Facebook page yesterday.
Threats to Edina made on social media were among the reasons cited for a curfew in the city that lasted from May 29 to this morning, but those threats did not turn into action.
“At this point none of those threats have been deemed credible and we have not seen riots or looting in the first-ring suburbs,” the city's post stated.
Edina Police, however, have been busier than usual. The following summary is from Kaylin Eidsness, public information officer for Edina Police:
“Between May 26 and June 3, Officers generated 273 calls for service involving suspicious vehicles, persons or activity as well as made 139 stops for traffic violations. Many of these stops fell in line with the trends seen around the metro and in surrounding suburbs and was an increase compared to what is normally seen. Some vehicles did not have license plates, some were business owners watching over their businesses, some we believed were trying to capitalize on the unrest and commit property crimes, while others were stops to advise of the curfews that were in place.”
Edina Police are still urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by calling 911.
