Bus driver takes quick action
Quick action by a school bus driver transporting Richfield Middle School seventh grade boys and staff members to a basketball game in Maplewood Monday afternoon allowed all on the bus to evacuate safely.
According to a statement released by the Richfield School District, “The driver smelled smoke and saw smoke coming in through the bus vents. He immediately pulled over and evacuated the students.”
After the bus was evacuated, a call was made for a second school bus, which was sent to the scene and was used to transport students and staff to the Richfield Middle School, “where they were met by their families.”
Superintendent Steven Unowsky was thankful there were no injuries.
“We are extremely grateful that there were no injuries and that our driver was able to quickly and calmly evacuate students,” he said. “His swift and decisive actions ensured students and staff were safe.”
Dan Kretsinger, director of facilities and transportation, said, “The driver has been with our transportation department for 18 years and is well-known by many of our students and staff from across the district.”
An investigation of the four-year-old bus is being conducted by the Minnesota State Patrol.
According to the district release, “... all of our district buses undergo annual inspections by the Minnesota State Patrol, which were just completed in December. All of our busess passed the thorough inspection process.”
