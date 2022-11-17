M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

After Sanford Health's announcement of its intent to combine with Fairview Health Services, it's business as usual at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina for the time being. (Photo courtesy M Health Fairview) (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)

Sanford Health, the largest rural health care provider in the U.S., has announced its intent to combine with Fairview Health Services, which operates several medical facilities in the Twin Cities, including Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Pending antitrust and other reviews and closing conditions, a definitive agreement is expected to be signed in 2023, according to the press release announcing the plans.

Load comments