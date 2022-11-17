After Sanford Health's announcement of its intent to combine with Fairview Health Services, it's business as usual at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina for the time being. (Photo courtesy M Health Fairview) (Sun Current staff photo by Caitlin Anderson)
Sanford Health, the largest rural health care provider in the U.S., has announced its intent to combine with Fairview Health Services, which operates several medical facilities in the Twin Cities, including Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Pending antitrust and other reviews and closing conditions, a definitive agreement is expected to be signed in 2023, according to the press release announcing the plans.
Until the transaction closes, Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services will “continue to operate business as usual,” Aimee Jordan, Fairview’s media relations manager, told the Sun Current. Patients and facilities most likely won’t see any changes until the start of 2023.
The new system will provide more people, urban and rural alike, access to “high-quality, equitable health care,” according to the press release.
Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services will both remain nonprofit entities and each have their own leadership and regional boards in the areas they serve.
Once the transaction closes, the new system will be called Sanford Health. Bill Gassen, CEO of Sanford Health, will serve as president and CEO of the combined system, and James Hereford, CEO of Fairview Health Services, will serve as co-CEO for one year.
“As a combined system, we can do more to expand access to complex and highly specialized care, utilize innovative technology and provide a broader range of virtual services, unlock greater research capabilities and transform the care delivery experience to ensure every patient receives the best care no matter where they live,” Gassen said in the press release.
Both health care providers have begun review processes in order to organize the new combined system. The two providers and their partners promised to ensure their patients continue to have access to care during the completion of the agreement.
“With Sanford Health, Fairview Health Services has found a partner that shares our midwestern values and our commitment to affordable, accessible and equitable care delivery,” Hereford said in the press release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.