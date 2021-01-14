The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, in partnership with Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, is offering Minnesota Pollution Control Agency smart salting courses.
In 2004, the MPCA placed Nine Mile Creek on the impaired waters list for chloride. This means that there is too much chloride – a component of de-icing salt – in the creek and it is impacting plants, fish, and other aquatic life. Road salt is a major source of chloride pollution to Nine Mile Creek.
“This is an important training”, said Nine Mile Creek Watershed District’s GreenCorps member, Lizzy Boor. “The training makes sure winter professionals know how to use chloride, an environmentally harmful chemical, responsibly.”
The training aims to teach winter professionals how to apply less road salt without risking public safety.
MPCA training on smart salting parking lots and sidewalks is on Jan. 20. MPCA training on smart salting for property management is on Feb. 3. These trainings are fully virtual with a live presenter. Participants can choose to take the MPCA certification test at the end. Each training costs $25 per device.
Gael Zembal, the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District’s education and outreach coordinator, said, “Once contractors are an MPCA-certified “Smart Salter,” they can use that as a way to promote their business as well as educate their customers on safe practices.”
All those who apply road salt, manage snow and ice, or manage properties are encouraged to attend. Registration can be found at ninemilecreek.org/upcoming-events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.