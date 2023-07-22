The education and outreach coordinator of the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District staff will discuss the watershed district’s history next week in Bloomington.

Gael Zembal will speak 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Bloomington Historical Society’s Old Town Hall History Museum, 10200 Penn Ave.

  

