Back this summer after a one-year hiatus, the Edina Police and Fire Departments will be out in the community on the first Tuesday in August for Night to Unite. Neighborhoods across the city have the opportunity to meet and greet the city’s police officers and fire personnel while enjoying time with their neighbors outdoors.
“We couldn’t be more excited as a department to have a chance to get back out into the community this summer,” said Police Sgt. Nate Mendel. “‘Night to Unite’ offers the perfect opportunity to spend time with our residents and neighborhoods while helping advance our crime prevention efforts and building trust and relationships in the city.”
Night to Unite is designed to build neighborhood involvement by bringing first responders and communities together and bringing awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts.
Block party organizers can request a free visit by a police car, fire truck, ambulance, animal control, “Sparky,” K-9 officer or bike patrol officer. Resources are limited because of the large number of neighborhoods taking part in the event, so the city urges organizers to register early to request a visitor, according to a city press release.
Registration for the event is currently open, with a deadline of Tuesday, July 20. To register a neighborhood party or learn more about “Night to Unite,” go to edinamn.gov/nighttounite.
For more information, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
