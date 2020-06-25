Night to Unite has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6, after the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association recommended to move the evening of block parties.
Edina Police Sgt. Dave Venne, who oversees the citywide event, agrees that safety is the number one priority and feels rescheduling is for the best.
“This is always a very fun night, but there are a lot of people attending a lot of different block parties and we want to keep people healthy,” he said. “Come October, we will still make every effort to follow state guidelines regarding public gatherings with regards to the pandemic.”
Night to Unite is a statewide event that builds and fosters community bonds between residents, businesses and public safety organizations. It also helps neighbors get to know one another, builds neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together and brings awareness to crime prevention and law enforcement efforts.
In 2019, the Edina Police Department attended more than 90 block parties during Night to Unite.
Visit EdinaMN.gov/NightToUnite to stay up to date on the event details and registration dates.
