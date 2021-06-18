Police Officer Nick Pedersen has been named the 2020 Mike Siitari Officer of the Year award, given by the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.
Pedersen was given the recognition at a small ceremony at Edina City Hall Tuesday, June 1.
Pedersen joined the department in 2015 after serving in Inver Grove Heights. He was nominated for the Officer of the Year Award by his entire shift for his commitment to the city of Edina’s core values of integrity, quality and service, according to a city press release. His colleagues credited his work ethic, professionalism and selflessness among the contributing factors to his success and value among the department’s officers.
He has been selected for numerous highly coveted and respected assignments in the past, including the Law Enforcement Memorial Association Honor Guard, field training officer, canine trainer, peer support program member and drone pilot.
“I was surprised and honored to learn I had been selected to receive this esteemed award,” Pedersen said. “I am proud to work alongside those in this organization who display the same qualities for which I was recognized. I am humbled to say the least and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Edina.”
The Mike Siitari Officer of the Year award is given annually to an officer of the Edina Police Department who has modeled exemplary service and leadership through innovation and public relations.
“Nick is a fantastic officer to have as part of the shift I supervise,” said Sgt. Jacob Heckert. “He is self-motivated and always driven to make sure he does not miss any details on a call or traffic stop. He amazes officers and me with the amount of quality good arrests for weapons and narcotics he makes off a simple traffic stop. His ability to see more than first meets the eye makes him an amazing patrol officer.”
The Crime Prevention Fund has recognized at least one officer a year since 2011.
The Officer of the Year Award is named after Mike Siitari, who served as police chief from 1999 to 2009 during his 31-year tenure with the Edina Police Department. Winners are selected by members of the Edina Crime Prevention Fund.
Past recipients of the award who still work for the Edina Police Department include Heckert and officers Darren Davis, Dave Lindman, Joel Moore and Mike Seeger.
For more information about the award, contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
