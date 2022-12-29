Mall of America in Bloomington will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration this weekend.

The New Year’s Even Moonlight Circus will feature circus performances, a dance party and countdown to the new year from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

