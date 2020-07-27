Northwestern Health Sciences University of Bloomington has named a new vice president of academic and student programs.
Christian Wright, who has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, health care and direct patient care, joined the university June 29. He will lead and oversee all academic programs to ensure the integrity of planning, budgeting, curriculum and program development.
Before joining Northwestern Health Sciences, Wright worked in areas of increasing responsibility at Rasmussen College, most recently as the dean of internal and external partnerships and general education. He previously served as the dean of health sciences and general education, director of student affairs and member – and then chair – of health sciences faculty.
Early in his career, he worked as a medical director at Alternative Health Partners and associate director at Heartland Health Outreach in Chicago, providing integrative health care to the Chicagoland community.
Prior to joining Rasmussen, he was a faculty member at Blue Cliff College, teaching courses in health care sciences, medical assisting and massage therapy.
Info: nwhealth.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.