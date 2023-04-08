Edina Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Patrick Bass as the next principal at Valley View Middle School. Over his 17-year career, Bass has developed expertise leading at the secondary level in a variety of teaching and administrative roles.

Bass is returning to Edina after living here as a teenager. He began his career in education in Minnesota as a vocational teacher at Northwest Suburban Integration School District in Brooklyn Park. He currently serves as assistant principal at South Junior High School in Boise, Idaho. Prior to that, he served as the assistant principal at Dobson High School in Mesa, Arizona, and Central High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

