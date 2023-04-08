Edina Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Patrick Bass as the next principal at Valley View Middle School. Over his 17-year career, Bass has developed expertise leading at the secondary level in a variety of teaching and administrative roles.
Bass is returning to Edina after living here as a teenager. He began his career in education in Minnesota as a vocational teacher at Northwest Suburban Integration School District in Brooklyn Park. He currently serves as assistant principal at South Junior High School in Boise, Idaho. Prior to that, he served as the assistant principal at Dobson High School in Mesa, Arizona, and Central High School in Phoenix, Arizona.
Bass brings a strong lens for advanced coursework, having spent 11 years in the classroom teaching Advanced Placement English and other English courses at the secondary level, a school district press release said. Bass also brings a global mindset, honed through long-term volunteer immersive experiences overseas at the University of New South Wales in Australia and Augusto Santiago Bellido in Spain.
He is passionate about creating school environments and communities of belonging for all students and families, the press release note. Bass is known for building strong relationships with parents, students, staff and community partners that translate into positive educational experiences that meet the needs of each and every student.
“Patrick brings a wealth of secondary experience to the role and a lens that focuses on the whole student,” Superintendent Stacie Stanley said. “I am delighted to welcome a leader who lives out our core values and beliefs and our quest to help students realize their full potential.”
Bass earned his bachelor’s degree in American Racial and Multicultural Studies at Saint Olaf College in Northfield, and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University. He will begin his new role with Valley View on July 1.
