Mall of America in Bloomington is welcoming a toy store in time for the holiday shopping season.
Hey!Joy opened Dec. 1 on the east side of the mall’s first floor. The 11,000-square-foot store features a variety of activities in addition to thousands of toys.
The store includes a 360-degree cinema featuring cartoons and movies for families to watch in a socially distant environment. The store will also have a dress-up zone where children can transform into their favorite superhero, animal or character; an ice cream station; the YummyJoy Sweet Factory and a mailing station for sending postcards or videos.
Info: heyjoy.toys
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.