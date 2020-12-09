Mall of America in Bloomington is welcoming a toy store in time for the holiday shopping season.

Hey!Joy opened Dec. 1 on the east side of the mall’s first floor. The 11,000-square-foot store features a variety of activities in addition to thousands of toys.

The store includes a 360-degree cinema featuring cartoons and movies for families to watch in a socially distant environment. The store will also have a dress-up zone where children can transform into their favorite superhero, animal or character; an ice cream station; the YummyJoy Sweet Factory and a mailing station for sending postcards or videos.

Info: heyjoy.toys

