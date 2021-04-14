A newly formed group, Richfield for Equitable Public Safety, is made up of city residents who seek to hold Richfield police and public safety departments accountable.
The membership of the group wishes to see an increase in community resources and mental health responders. Membership is also requesting that department leaders listen to the community and lift all voices, even when there are those saying something that may be uncomfortable.
The group will meet at 10 a.m. via Zoom on the second Sunday of the month, and at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The group’s vision is as follows: A Richfield community (city government, Police Department and residents) actively working to be anti-racist, transparent in policing and publicly accountable; ensuring all residents feel safe, respected and valued in the community.
The group’s mission: Facilitate community dialog and engagement that provides recommendations and feedback to the City Council, administration and the Police Department on policies, practices and procedures related to the departments and to hold them accountable to the community.
Upcoming meetings:
• Thursday, April 22, 6:30 p.m.
• Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m.
• Thursday, May 27, 6:30 p.m.
Info: Visit the group’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2PJ9WSi; or email richfieldeps@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.