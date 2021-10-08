A weekly discussion group for new retirees will begin meeting next week in Bloomington.

The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 12, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The “So What Now” group will discuss issues such as retirement planning, settling into retired life, surprises and difficulties in adjusting to retirement. The first hour will be dedicated to roundtable discussions, with the second hour open for social discussion.

Lowell Wenzel, a retired structural engineer, will facilitate the group discussions. Longtime retirees are welcome to participate in the discussions and share their experiences.

Info: 952-563-4944

