A weekly discussion group for new retirees will begin meeting next week in Bloomington.
The group will meet 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 12, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.
The “So What Now” group will discuss issues such as retirement planning, settling into retired life, surprises and difficulties in adjusting to retirement. The first hour will be dedicated to roundtable discussions, with the second hour open for social discussion.
Lowell Wenzel, a retired structural engineer, will facilitate the group discussions. Longtime retirees are welcome to participate in the discussions and share their experiences.
Info: 952-563-4944
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.