The Edina Housing Foundation approved two new programs to help ease the financial burden some homeowners in Edina are facing because of COVID-19.
“In these difficult times, we felt compelled to not only assist people who want to move to Edina, but help the folks who are already living here,” said Edina Housing Foundation President Jeff Huggett. “The forbearance and refinance programs are designed to assist households that have been affected by the pandemic by reducing their monthly mortgage obligation.”
Forbearance Program
Some banks require that the forbearance amount is either repaid through a balloon payment or an increased mortgage payment over a short amount of time until the forbearance amount is repaid. For some homeowners, this increased mortgage payment is not feasible. This Forbearance Program would allow qualified Edina homeowners to borrow the forbearance amount due from the Edina Housing Foundation, which would be secured by a second or third mortgage. The second or third mortgage is due when the home is sold or at the maturity of the first mortgage.
• Loan amount: up to $15,000
• Available to existing Come Home 2 Edina borrowers and eligible Edina homeowners who meet the income and house value criteria
