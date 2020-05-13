carey

Carey Seeley Dzierzak

Carey Seeley Dzierzak will become the new principal of Ridgeview Elementary School on July 1, 2020. Seeley Dzierzak is coming to Ridgeview from Armatage Montessori School within the Minneapolis Public Schools, where she has served as assistant principal for the past two years.

Seeley Dzierzak will replace Steven Abrahamson, who is retiring at the end of the current school year after 25 years as Ridgeview principal.

Seeley Dzierzak has served in a variety of leadership roles with Minneapolis Public Schools since 2010, including director of elementary education, instructional supports manager, instructional specialist and K-5 literacy coach. She also taught first grade and was a writing specialist and literacy teacher for Richfield Public Schools between 2000-09.

Seeley Dzierzak holds an undergraduate degree from Pepperdine University, a master of arts in education from the University of St. Thomas and reading and principal licenses from the University of Minnesota and Hamline University respectively. She is also currently completing her educational doctorate degree at Hamline University.

