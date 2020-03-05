New Horizon Academy in Edina has relocated its program across the street to a new three-story building located at 4412 Valley View Road. According to an announcement from the school, the new facility will feature three floors of spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art equipment, two large rooftop playgrounds and more.

The new school opened Feb. 10 and replaces a building that had been in operation since 1988. The new building has twice as many classrooms as its predecessor.

The school opening will be celebrated 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, with free family activities as well as a chance to tour the school, see the classrooms and learn more about its programs.

