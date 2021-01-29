New exhibits have opened in the galleries at Bloomington Center for the Arts.
“Practicing the Presence of Place” will run through Feb. 26 in the Atrium Gallery. Minneapolis brush painter Bob Schmitt creates landscape paintings capturing iconic Minnesota scenes, interpreted through his training in and practice of Chinese brush paintings. Viewers will recognize many locales, including a monumental five-panel depiction of Minnehaha Falls in winter.
Schmitt will be in the gallery periodically to discuss his work, including at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.
“Woven” will run through Feb. 19 in the Inez Greenberg Gallery.
Artists Teresa Audet, Martha Bird and Amy Usdin wrap, weave, tie and string together their preferred material to create artwork as a way to process their individual, personal stories and move toward a sense of wholeness and healing.
A virtual discussion with the artist is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
The galleries are inside Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Info: tr.im/current
