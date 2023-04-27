Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept, opened in Edina Saturday, April 22, at 6543 York Ave. S.
The brand’s newest location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty bowls for pups, said a press release announcing the opening. The 1,249-square-foot space is the second opening for franchise owners John and Libby Hitt, who opened their first Rush Bowls in Minnetonka last year.
“We couldn’t start spring off on a higher note as we welcome guests into our new location! The appreciation we have for the brand’s following in our Minnetonka community is indescribable,” the Hitts said in the press release. “We’re excited to introduce this nutritious, fast casual option to the culinary scene here in our growing city.”
Customizable bowls and smoothies offered at the restaurant include the signature açaí Beach Bowl and the Peanut Butter and Jelly Bowl. For a limited time, the brand’s popular Mai Tai Bowl also graces the menu. The blend of blend of pitaya, mango, pineapple, orange juice and guava juice is topped with granola, honey and a choice of toppings.
The Edina location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
