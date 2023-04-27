Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept, opened in Edina Saturday, April 22, at 6543 York Ave. S.

The brand’s newest location features its signature blended fruit/veggie bowls and smoothies, plus grab-and-go protein bites and specialty bowls for pups, said a press release announcing the opening. The 1,249-square-foot space is the second opening for franchise owners John and Libby Hitt, who opened their first Rush Bowls in Minnetonka last year.

