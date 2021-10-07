The board of directors for the Edina Historical Society has appointed Molly McIntosh as the next executive director at the Edina History Museum. Community members are encouraged to attend the museum’s open hours on Tuesdays, 11 a.m to 1 p.m, to meet McIntosh personally. McIntosh is “passionate” about Minnesota history and an active participant in the local arts community, a press release said.
“I look forward to working within the beautiful city of Edina and bringing a new perspective to an established institution. It is my hope that I will be able to connect to the local community and activate the wonderful history here,” McIntosh said in a statement.
The Edina Historical Society is also in need of new board members who are willing to share their time and talent to help the center continue to collect, preserve and tell the stories of Edina, the press release said. The Historical Society urges members of the local community to email the museum with their interest in becoming a boardmember and any applicable experience.
The Historical Society is now accepting monetary donations and sponsorships for an upcoming exhibition on the history of the Edina school system. Donations can be made on the Edina Historical Society webpage, or in person during the museum open hours. All donations are considered 501(c)3 nonprofit and are tax deductible, as allowed by law, the press release notes.
