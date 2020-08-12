After a delay due to COVID-19, a new coworking space is open at 50th & France in Edina.
Christine Sampair had planned to open Curated Co. in March with a full schedule of events and on-site childcare. While public health concerns altered those plans, the core focus of her business hasn’t changed.
“Curated Co. appeals to a work ethic more than anything,” said Sampair, founder and CEO of Curated Co. “The intention was to curate an equitable community of hard-working people with appetites to succeed, who still prioritize community and personal life.”
The model followed by Curated Co. offers a variety of work spaces and membership options, with an emphasis on flexibility. The 3,500 square-foot space includes a mix of individual desks, private offices, privacy pods and conference rooms, in addition to common areas such as the work café and lobby. Members have the ability to choose annual, monthly, weekly, daily and hourly booking options.
COVID-19 precautions implemented at Curated Co. include physical barriers, spacing considerations and a requirement that every guest and member submit a daily health check upon entry. Members must wear masks when moving from one place to another, and staff are cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and workspaces on a regular basis.
Curated Co. is located in the BMO Harris Bank building, 5050 France Ave.
