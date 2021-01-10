Bloomington’s Creekside Community Center is the new COVID-19 testing site within the city.
The Minnesota Department of Health had been using the city’s Ridgeview Elementary School, which is scheduled to reopen to students later this month. COVID-19 testing at Creekside, 9801 Penn Ave., begins Friday, Jan. 15.
As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing is offered at no cost to participants. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference.
Participants should avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a saliva sample. Once participants arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.
The site will be open noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 15, Jan. 19-23 and Jan. 25-29. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.
The Bloomington site is a coordinated effort among the state, the Minnesota National Guard, Bloomington Public Health, Creekside Community Center and Vault Health.
Registration: tr.im/19test
