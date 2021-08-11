Bloomington voters appear to have multiple choices for City Council and School Board seats up for election in November.
The filing period for the Bloomington City Council and Bloomington Board of Education elections closed Aug. 10. As of Monday morning, Aug. 9, there were three candidates seeking each city council seat up for election Nov. 2.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter is seeking reelection to his at-large seat, and candidates Paul King and Ricardo Oliva have filed to challenge him.
Councilmember Jack Baloga announced he will not seek reelection to his District 3 seat after 10 years on the council. David Clark, Lona Dallessandro and Kevin Heinen have filed to replace Baloga.
In District 4, Councilmember Patrick Martin is seeking reelection, and is being challenged by Angella Coil and Victor Rivas.
There are no primary elections for City Council races this year, as the outcome will be determined through ranked-choice voting.
Four School Board seats are up for election this fall, and nine candidates had filed as of Monday morning.
Seats held by board members Beth Beebe, Tom Bennett, Jim Sorum and Dawn Steigauf are up for election. Three of the four incumbents have filed for reelection, and Sorum announced last week that he will not seek reelection.
Filing for the board alongside the incumbents are Matthew Dymoke, Kat Eggers, Dani Indovino Cawley, Natalie Marose, Patricia Riley and Jeff Salovich.
Candidates have through Aug. 12 to withdraw their name from the ballot. A final list of city council and school board candidates will appear in next week’s Sun Current.
City council election information is available online at tr.im/cce21. School board election information is available online at tr.im/sbe21.
