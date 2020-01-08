A new book club will begin meeting at the Galleria Barnes & Noble later this month as readers dig into “The Patron Saint of Lost Girls,” by Maureen Aitken.
“I’m thrilled that ‘The Patron Saint of Lost Girls’ is the inaugural choice for Beyond the Words Book Club with Tiffanné and Sadie,” said Aitken, who started leading character development workshops for writers at the Edina store late last year. “The passion these women share for books is so infectious, and their timing couldn’t be better. As the holidays end and we move deeper into winter, building a community of readers to gather and discuss literature is a wonderful cure for cabin fever and bitter temperatures.”
The book club’s first meeting, scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, will include a discussion amongst those who have read the book and a question-and-answer session with Aitken.
Aitken said the storyline for “The Patron Saint of Lost Girls” came easy. She had been raised in Detroit and wanted to honor Midwestern, hardworking people like her sister, who died of cancer in 2012.
Once she completed work on the book, the senior teaching specialist at the University of Minnesota submitted her manuscript to The Southeast Missouri State University Press, and it won the 2018 Nilsen Prize, awarded to American writers who have not yet published a novel.
The 14 stories follow Mary, a sometimes artist, struggling through the economic recession in Detroit in the 1970s and 1980s. Despite it all, Mary, and thousands just like her, thrived. In the book, Aitken explores the aspect of the human condition that allows people to make it through tough times. The book features a group of compelling characters who face a seismic shift in America, where recessions furthered socioeconomic class divisions and people felt helpless to gain a footing in their own lives.
“During tough economic times, people need creativity and community to survive. Art and relationships help people know that they belong. They also help people question power and find inspiration,” said Aitken.
Since the book’s release, it has earned several additional accolades, including a Kirkus Starred Review, and more recently being named as one of the Best Indie Short Stories of 2019 by Kirkus Reviews, which calls the book, “a moving work that demonstrates a nuanced understanding of the human condition.” It also won the Foreword Review Indie Prize for General Fiction.
– Compiled from contribution by Rachel M. Anderson
