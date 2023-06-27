Amanda Tveitbakk is the new assistant principal of Valley View Elementary School, effective July 1.

Tveitbakk replaces current dean of students Elizabeth Plasynski, who was selected last month to become the new Indian Mounds Elementary School principal.

